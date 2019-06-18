Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-Colorado candidate accused of flashing gun at marshal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The lawyer for a former Republican candidate for the Colorado House denies allegations that his client flashed a handgun at a U.S. marshal.

Colorado Politics reports Kanda Calef is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to enter a plea to a felony menacing charge.

State troopers arrested Calef in April after the federal marshal reported that a woman driving on Interstate 25 near Larkspur had pulled out a pistol.

According to court documents, the marshal said Calef did not point the gun at him, but “flashed it in a way to ensure he could see it.”

Calef declined to comment. Her attorney, Drew Eddy, says she is innocent.

Calef lost a bid for Colorado’s House District 14 last year.

She has been an advocate for limited government and gun rights.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

11:57 am
City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday
Covering Colorado

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday

11:40 am
Cañon City police rescue owl
Colorado Living

Cañon City police rescue owl

11:21 am
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday
Covering Colorado

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday

Cañon City police rescue owl
Colorado Living

Cañon City police rescue owl

Scroll to top
Skip to content