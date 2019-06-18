Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado police fatally shoot man during arrest attempt

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say police fatally shot a man after he shot at officers trying to arrest him on several warrants.

The exchange of gunfire occurred Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Jefferson County, southwest of Denver.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Taplin says a regional task force tracked the man from Denver to the apartment complex. Taplin says the county’s SWAT team was asked to help with the arrest on warrants for felony menacing, third-degree assault and weapon possession by a previous offender.

More detail about those warrants has not been released.

Taplin said the man fired at police first and officers shot back, fatally wounding him.

Associated Press

Associated Press

