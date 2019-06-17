Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections

DENVER (AP) — Patients who suffered infections after undergoing surgery at a Denver hospital are suing over its sterilization practices.

The lawsuit filed Saturday by 67 patients and 20 spouses alleges that Porter Adventist Hospital’s failure to properly clean its equipment caused “hundreds of infections” as far back as 2015 and at least one death.

Last April, the hospital revealed it had had problems with cleaning its instruments. It temporarily shut down its operating room but downplayed the risk of infections.

The Denver Post reports that a state investigation found that the hospital knew more surgical patients were developing infections by early 2017. However, the state’s chief medical officer Tista Ghosh said the state never conclusively linked infections to the sterilization problems.

The hospital said Monday it will address the allegations in court and that it meets the state’s sterilizations guidelines.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast happening June 19
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast happening June 19

11:03 am
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

9:04 am
Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

8:57 am
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast happening June 19
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast happening June 19

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

Scroll to top
Skip to content