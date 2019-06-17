Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Court: 2020 ballot campaign to repeal TABOR can proceed

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court says proponents of a ballot initiative to eliminate constitutional limits on taxation and spending can proceed.

The court ruled 5-2 in an opinion released Monday that elections officials erred in rejecting the proposed 2020 ballot initiative.

The liberal Colorado Fiscal Institute wants to ask voters whether the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights should be eliminated.

TABOR is a voter-approved constitutional amendment that strictly limits the ability of Colorado government to raise taxes, issue bonds, and increase spending without a vote of the people.

The court ordered elections officials to certify the proposed repeal question so proponents can begin collecting voter signatures to put the question on the ballot.

