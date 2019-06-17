Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

3 men escape from immigrant detention center in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from an immigrant detention center in Colorado.

The Sentinel reports the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says the men escaped from the center in Aurora around noon Sunday.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Amiclar Aguilar-Hernandez of El Salvador, 18-year-old Douglas Amaya-Arriaga and 18-year-old Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, both of Honduras.

ICE officials say the men scaled a 15-foot (5 meter), chain-link fence and then went over a recreation area wall in the city 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of Denver.

ICE says Aguilar-Hernandez has a conviction for felony trespassing and is a suspect in a rape case at Fort Carson Army Base near Colorado Springs.

GEO Group Inc., the private company that operates the center, would not comment and referred questions to ICE.

___

Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections
Covering Colorado

Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections

3:50 pm
Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse
News

Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse

3:20 pm
CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

1:48 pm
Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections
Covering Colorado

Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections

Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse
News

Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

Scroll to top
Skip to content