2 injured in gas compressor fire in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Two workers have been injured in a flash fire at a gas compressor station in central Wyoming.

The Converse County Sheriff’s Office says the fire occurred last Wednesday afternoon but it released few details about the incident.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a statement issued by Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes did not identify the gas compressor station except to say it was in the northern part of the county.

It says the two injured employees were flown to the burn center at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for treatment.

Hughes says they were both in stable condition Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

