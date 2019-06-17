Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 injured in gas compressor fire in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Two workers have been injured in a flash fire at a gas compressor station in central Wyoming.

The Converse County Sheriff’s Office says the fire occurred last Wednesday afternoon but it released few details about the incident.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a statement issued by Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes did not identify the gas compressor station except to say it was in the northern part of the county.

It says the two injured employees were flown to the burn center at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for treatment.

Hughes says they were both in stable condition Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

1:48 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot

1:15 pm
Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river
Covering Colorado

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

1:06 pm
CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river
Covering Colorado

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

Scroll to top
Skip to content