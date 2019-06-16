Flags lowered in honor of Colorado trooper hit by car

DENVER (AP) — Flags across Colorado are lowered in honor of a state trooper who died after being struck by a car on Interstate 70.

Gov. Jared Polis said Saturday that flags will remain at half-staff until after the memorial service for 37-year-old Trooper William Moden (MO’-dane).

The Colorado State Patrol says the 12-year veteran was outside his patrol car assisting with a serious injury crash Friday night when he was hit by another vehicle between Peoria and Deer Trail.

A fellow trooper at the scene started to render aid and Moden was transported to University of Colorado Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Patrol chief Col. Matthew Packard says Moden loved his job and leaves behind a big family.

He’s the second Colorado state trooper to hit and killed by a car this year.