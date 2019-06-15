Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man sentenced to prison in Colorado for shooting at police

DENVER (AP) — A 24-year-old man in the U.S. illegally has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for shooting at a Colorado police officer.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez was sentenced Friday in Denver district court on convictions of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault of an officer, retaliating against a witness and two counts of weapon possession.

Venzor-Gonzalez was a passenger in a vehicle that Denver police tried to stop in November 2017. The driver crashed into a parked car while fleeing the officers, and Venzor-Gonzalez escaped on foot, shooting at a pursuing police officer multiple times.

The officer shot back, wounding Venzor-Gonzalez, who still managed to evade capture for three days.

After his arrest, Vendor-Gonzalez escaped before being captured months later.

He will be tried in July on an escape charge.

