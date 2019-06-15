Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man gets life in prison without parole in Colorado killing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 shooting death of a 17-year-old girl.

KKCO-TV reports that Israel Massingill was sentenced Friday after a jury in March convicted him of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, patronizing a prostituted child and drug possession.

Prosecutors say Massingill shot Kiera B. Quintana to death and attempted to kill another 17-year-old girl.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Gretchen B. Larson noted that Quintana was killed in cold blood.

