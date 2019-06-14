Report: Pat Bowlen dead at age 75

DENVER — Pat Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 75, his family confirmed to our news partners at Denver 7 in a statement early Friday morning.

“We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family,” reads the statement from the Bowlen family. “His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.”

The statement continues, “Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.

“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.

“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.”