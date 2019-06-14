Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
November hearing for suspect in Colorado school attack

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A judge has scheduled a November preliminary hearing for a 16-year-old suspect in a Colorado school shooting that killed one student and injured eight others.

KUSA-TV reports Friday that the Douglas County District Court hearing for Alec McKinney will be held Nov. 18.

McKinney and 18-year-old Devon Erickson face murder and attempted murder counts in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver.

Police say the teens opened fire with handguns in two classrooms.

An 18-year-old student, Kendrick Castillo, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters.

Both suspects have been charged as adults. Neither has entered a plea.

Prosecutors have not discussed a motive for the attack, and the judge has sealed the court files.

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com

Associated Press

