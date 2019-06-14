Man’s body recovered from reservoir in western Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a man’s body from a reservoir in western Colorado.

Garfield County Search and Rescue was called to Harvey Gap Reservoir near Silt on Thursday evening after receiving reports of a possible drowning. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports a dive team was called in, and the man, who has only been described as middle-aged, was found dead shortly after midnight.

The coroner’s office is expected to release more information after positively identifying the man and notifying his family.

