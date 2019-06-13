Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Doe captured after attacking 85-year-old Colorado woman

CRAIG, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials say a mother mule deer will be killed after it attacked and injured an 85-year-old woman.

The Craig Press reports the woman was walking her dog in the town of Craig Wednesday when authorities say they surprised a doe with two fawns.

State Parks and Wildlife officials say the deer responded aggressively, inflicting serious injuries on the woman. She was taken to a hospital.

Wildlife officers responded and captured the deer.

The agency says the animal will be put down because of her “extremely aggressive behavior.” Her young will be taken to an animal rehabilitation facility.

A necropsy will be performed on the doe’s carcass.

Agency public information officer Mike Porras says mule deer are usually docile around people but that behavior is not guaranteed.

___

Information from: Craig Daily Press, http://www.craigdailypress.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

