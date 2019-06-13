Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Columbine survivor, addiction speaker died of drug overdose

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado coroner has determined a Columbine massacre survivor and addiction recovery advocate died of a drug overdose.

The Denver Post reports the Routt County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy determined the death last month of 37-year-old Austin Eubanks resulted from a heroin overdose.

Officials say Eubanks was found by his father May 18 in his Steamboat Springs home.

The coroner’s report says the death was an accident caused by “acute heroin toxicity.”

The report says Eubanks had a history of opioid addiction and illicit drug abuse.

Eubanks survived a gunshot wound but lost his best friend in the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Denver.

He became a nationally recognized addiction and recovery speaker after overcoming his own struggle with painkillers.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

