Maine could push to change way president gets elected

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s House is breathing new life into a proposal to join states pledging to award Electoral College tallies to the national popular vote winner in presidential elections.

The House voted 77-69 Wednesday to join the National Vote Interstate Compact. Enough Democrats flipped from an earlier vote to keep the bill alive.

The agreement would only kick in when enough states join to reach 270 electoral votes.

Now, Maine’s proposal faces action in the Senate, which has favored it.

To date, over a dozen states representing roughly 200 votes have joined the compact. Governors in New Mexico, Delaware, and Colorado signed legislation this year, while Oregon lawmakers passed such a bill.

Critics say big cities would wield all the power. Supporters say candidates would still need suburban and rural voters’ support.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Colorado child molester gets 140 years to life
Covering Colorado

Oklahoma woman crashes through a medical marijuana dispensary
News

