Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado boy dies, twin injured in Yellowstone RV crash

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A 13-year-old Colorado boy was killed and his twin brother was seriously injured in a recreational vehicle crash in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says the rental RV crashed on South Entrance Road near Lewis Falls on Tuesday evening. KTWO-AM in Casper reports Nathaniel Ullom, of Elizabeth, Colorado, died at the scene, and his brother Phillip was flown to a hospital in Idaho.

The boys’ father was taken to a hospital in Jackson.

Veress says the RV was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No other information was released.

___

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado casinos took in record combined revenue in 2018
Covering Colorado

Colorado casinos took in record combined revenue in 2018

8:01 pm
High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities
News

High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities

6:48 pm
Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?
Digital Original

Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?

6:40 pm
Colorado casinos took in record combined revenue in 2018
Covering Colorado

Colorado casinos took in record combined revenue in 2018

High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities
News

High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities

Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?
Digital Original

Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?

Scroll to top
Skip to content