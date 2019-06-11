Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Water advisories issued for 3 sections of Arkansas River

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — Commercial rafting companies are avoiding three sections of the Arkansas River in Colorado after high water level advisories were issued.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Monday that advisories are in place for two river sections between the towns of Granite and Buena Vista.

The third advisory is for the river segment running through the Royal Gorge west of Canon City.

The high water is considered dangerous, so commercial rafters voluntarily avoid these sections of the 152-mile (245-kilometer) Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.

More water is running through the river after the wet winter led to an increased snowmelt.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com

