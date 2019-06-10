Ultrarun in Colorado mountains canceled after heavy snow

SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) — A 100-mile (161-kilometer) ultrarun through Colorado’s southwestern mountains has been canceled because of this year’s heavy snowfall and avalanche debris.

In an announcement Monday, Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run director Dale Garland said that conditions on much the San Juan Mountains course are uncertain. While snow looked to be dropping to manageable levels in time for July’s race, Garland said that unprecedented avalanche debris and high levels in waterways helped lead to the decision to cancel what would have been the 26th run.

The race was also called off in 2002 because of wildfires and in 1995 because of heavy late season snow.

Runners from around the world participate in the race over 13 mountain passes. They run through the night and finish in an average of around 41 hours.