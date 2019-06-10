Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado inmate found hanging in cell dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An inmate who was found hanging in her cell at the El Paso County jail last week has died.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the woman, whose name has not been released, was found without a pulse Tuesday. Deputies performed CPR, and medical staff used a defibrillator.

The woman, who regained a pulse by the time she was taken to a hospital, died Sunday. Her death marked the first suicide at the jail since July 2009.

No other information was released.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

