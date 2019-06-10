Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado ex-deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida porn case

MIAMI (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy from Colorado has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a Florida child pornography case.

Court records show a Miami federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on 56-year-old Donald Glenn Beasley of Key Largo. Beasley pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography in February. He was previously a sheriff’s deputy in Colorado Springs.

Evidence in the case shows the FBI discovered multiple images and videos of child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Beasley after executing a search warrant at his home. Many involved children under age 12.

Beasley also must serve 20 years on probation after his release from prison.

Associated Press

