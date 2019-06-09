Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Roman Catholics mark 20th anniversary of Wyoming shrine

PINE BLUFFS, Wyo. (AP) — Roman Catholics from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska marked the 20th anniversary of a shrine featuring one of the largest concrete sculptures in the U.S.

A 30-foot (9-meter) sculpture of the Virgin Mary stands at the center of the Our Lady of Peace Shrine outside Pine Bluffs in southeast Wyoming.

It’s the largest sculpture in Wyoming.

Nearby at the shrine are 14 carvings representing the Stations of the Cross, a series of events in the life of Jesus. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a Mass and devotional prayers took place at the shrine Saturday.

Ted and Marjorie Trefren of Cheyenne built the shrine in 1999 after touring shrines in Europe.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side
Covering Colorado

Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side

1:39 pm
Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital
News

Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital

12:47 pm
Arkansas River on the rise
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River on the rise

12:19 pm
Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side
Covering Colorado

Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side

Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital
News

Publicist: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill still alive at hospital

Arkansas River on the rise
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River on the rise

Scroll to top
Skip to content