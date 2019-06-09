Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys dies at 52

A publicist for rapper Bushwick Bill says the founder of the iconic Houston rap group the Geto Boys has died.

Bill’s publicist, Dawn P., told The Associated Press that the rapper died Sunday at 9:35 p.m., local time, at a Colorado hospital. The publicist says the rapper, whose legal name is Richard Shaw, was surrounded by family when he died.

His Dallas-based business manager, Pete Marrero, said the 52-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. He had been planning to go on tour around the time he was hospitalized.

The Jamaica-born reporter was widely reported to have died earlier Sunday after a bandmate wrote a post on Instagram suggesting so, but his publicist had said Sunday afternoon that those reports were premature.

