Man found dead after western Colorado building fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A man’s body has been found after a fire at a spa business in western Colorado.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. Friday when employees arriving for the day found smoke that appeared to be coming from the basement.

When firefighters arrived, they determined that the fire, which had been contained to the basement, was no longer active. They then found the body of an adult male in the basement.

The name of the man and cause of death were not immediately released.

The Grand Junction Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, and the coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death.