Colorado police wound man near methanol tank

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police officer shot and wounded a man who was reported holding a road flare near a methanol tank on Saturday.

Authorities say the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in rural Weld County after police responded to a call about a suspicious person.

Police say they encountered a man who refused to comply with their verbal commands.

After less lethal attempts against the man were ineffective, a Greeley police officer fired his weapon at the suspect who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police declined to release the identity and condition of the suspect. No other information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

Associated Press

