Fort Carson promises improvements after housing complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Fort Carson officials say they are working to improve housing at the Colorado military installation after a report documented poor maintenance and squalid conditions.

The Gazette reported Thursday that a survey by the Military Family Advisory Network found problems at more than 160 military locations in the U.S., but recorded the most complaints — 147 — at Fort Carson.

According to the survey, 63% of Fort Carson respondents said their units needed better maintenance, repairs or remediation.

Fort Carson’s garrison commander, Col. Brian Wortinger, says nearly 11,000 work orders have been submitted since mid-February, and all but 500 of those have been completed.

Wortinger says the company overseeing housing has hired two resident engagement specialists, two quality control supervisors and a specialist to improve communications with residents.

