Crews open road to top of Mount Evans west of Denver

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (AP) — The highway leading to the top of Mount Evans west of Denver is open for the summer.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the road opened Friday morning to the 14,264-foot (4,347-meter) summit. The highway typically opens the Friday before Memorial Day, but crews were hampered by multiple late spring snowstorms.

CDOT worked throughout May clearing snow along the highway from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit. The highway, which is the highest paved road in North America, will be closed again Friday night until noon on Saturday to accommodate an organized run.