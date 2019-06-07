Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — One of two teen suspects charged in a Colorado school shooting that killed one student and injured eight others will have a preliminary hearing in September.

A judge set the Sept. 24-26 hearing for 18-year-old Devon Erickson during a brief court session on Friday.

Erickson and 16-year-old Alec McKinney face multiple counts of murder and attempted murder in the May 7 shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver.

They are accused of walking into the school and opening fire with handguns in two classrooms.

An 18-year-old student, Kendrick Castillo, was fatally shot when he and two classmates tackled one of the suspects.

Investigators have not offered a motive. The judge has kept both court files sealed to the public.