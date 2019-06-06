Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man recovering after moose attack on northern Colorado ranch

NEDERLAND, Colo. (AP) — A 69-year-old man is recovering after a cow moose attacked him on a ranch in northern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the man, whose name and condition have not been released, was working near thick willow brush on a property outside of Nederland when the moose attacked him Thursday morning. He was taken to a hospital in Boulder.

Kristin Cannon, a CPW wildlife manager, says “does and cows can be aggressive when their fawns and calves are newborn and very vulnerable to predation.” Witnesses reported seeing the moose with a calf recently.

Wildlife officials say the attack does not appear to have been instigated by irresponsible behavior.

Associated Press

Free fishing gear given to local kids
Free fishing gear given to local kids

Fire department competes for ambulance contract
Fire department competes for ambulance contract

Sirens and sensors: La Veta flashflood preps in place
Sirens and sensors: La Veta flashflood preps in place

