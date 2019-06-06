Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Asbestos found in Colorado Springs tower damaged in fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The more than 100 residents of a senior living complex in Colorado Springs who were evacuated because of a fire won’t be able to return for at least two month.

The Gazette reports officials told tenants of the 11-story Regency Tower Apartments on Wednesday that the top two floors of the building are contaminated by airborne asbestos.

Crews are expected to start removing the asbestos next week.

The tower has asbestos ceilings and flooring that were installed when it was built in 1965.

Officials say some residents will be allowed to retrieve their belongings.

A blaze erupted on the 10th floor last month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire hospitalized two people for smoke inhalation, including 89-year-old Darlyne Justesen. She died a few days later.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

10:04 am
Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs
News

Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs

9:08 am
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

8:45 am
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs
News

Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content