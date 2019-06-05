Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man hit, killed by pickup in northern Colorado identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 23-year-old man who died after being struck by a pickup in northern Colorado.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports Christopher Bowen was walking in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 287 when a pickup driven by a 60-year-old man struck him from behind in Berthoud on Monday night. Bowen, of Fort Collins, died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The driver was not injured and was released at the scene.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

