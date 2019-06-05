Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
I-70 congestion causing some to take fewer skiing trips

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — A study indicates some skiers and snowboarders are taking fewer trips because of congestion on Colorado’s Interstate 70.

The Summit Daily News reported Tuesday that the I-70 Coalition’s study found that 67% of people surveyed reported taking fewer skiing trips because of the interstate traffic.

The coalition represents municipalities and businesses along the interstate corridor.

Surveyors interviewed 461 people at park and ride lots in Golden. An online panel survey also was conducted.

The study indicates people older than 35 were less likely to reduce their trips compared with the respondents younger than 35.

According to the study, 45% of the respondents said they are taking more overnight trips to reduce their time on the interstate.

___

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

