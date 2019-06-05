Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Historic Andy Ruiz win jolts elation among Mexican Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Andy Ruiz, Jr., has become a folk hero overnight after becoming the first Mexican American heavyweight champion.

Ruiz stunned the world Saturday after defeating Anthony Joshua in Madison Square Garden to capture the unified world heavyweight title over Anthony Joshua.

Few boxing experts gave the California-born Ruiz a chance and have continued to ridicule Ruiz for his potbelly. But some say his victory is shattering stereotypes around Mexican American athletes and physique.

Los Angeles-based poet Matt Sedillo says many Mexican Americans identify with Ruiz because they are often dismissed. He says his victory has generated excitement amid an uncertain political climate for Mexican Americans in the United States.

Deepti Hajela reported from New York.

Russell Contreras and Deepti Hajela are members of The Associated Press’ race and ethnicity team. Follow Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras and Hajela at https://twitter.com/dhajela

Associated Press

Associated Press

