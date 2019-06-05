Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
High-elevation road in Rocky Mountain Park opens for season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park has opened for the season.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that crews have cleared the road of snow — but that motorists should be prepared for possible icy conditions and any temporary closures required due to weather conditions.

The road traditionally opens on Memorial Day weekend.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved highway in the United States, reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet (3,713 meters). It connects Estes Park on the east side of the mountains with Grand Lake on the west.

The park service says the Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store should open this weekend.

