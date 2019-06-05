Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Frontier Airlines suspends New Hampshire-Orlando route

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Frontier Airlines says it will suspend its service to Orlando, Florida, from Portsmouth International Airport at Pease, starting Thursday.

Seacoastonline.com reports airport director Paul Brean says he believes Frontier will restart the route later in the year, but hasn’t received any confirmation. The route is the only one Frontier flies out of New Hampshire.

Zach Kramer, a manager for corporate communications for Frontier Airlines, says in a statement that demand “did not materialize to support the service.”

Frontier launched its first non-stop flight from Portsmouth to Orlando in December.

Allegiant Airlines, which also flies out of Portsmouth to several Florida locations including Orlando/Sanford, increased the frequency of its flights from Portsmouth after Frontier started operations at Pease.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

6:04 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Scroll to top
Skip to content