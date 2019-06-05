Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Convicted pedophile charged in 1993 killing of Missouri girl

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have charged a convicted pedophile who ran an international child pornography ring with the 1993 abduction, rape and killing of a 9-year-old girl.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday that previously undetected DNA found on the clothing of Angie Housman matched the DNA of 61-year-old Earl Webster Cox.

The fourth grader was abducted after she got off the school bus on in November 1993 less than a block from her home in St. Ann, a St. Louis suburb. Her body was found nine days later in the August A. Busch Wildlife area in St. Charles County.

Investigators said Angie had been sexually assaulted, starved and handcuffed. They believe she died from exposure just hours before she was found.

Cox has been in state custody for years because he was deemed a sexually dangerous person likely to re-offend if freed. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and sodomy in Angie’s killing.

Associated Press

