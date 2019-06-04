The Latest: Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Senate

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the New York legislature’s votes on ban on declawing cats (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

New York’s state Senate has passed a bill that would make the state the first in the U.S. to ban cat declawing operations.

The proposal is also expected to get a vote in the Assembly later Tuesday.

The bill would subject veterinarians to $1,000 fines for performing the procedure, which involves amputating part of a cat’s toes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn’t said whether he supports the bill.

Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

Supporters of a ban include animal welfare advocates, who say declawing is cruel.

The New York Veterinary Medical Society opposed the bill, arguing that declawing should be allowed as a last resort in some circumstances.

Cuomo and the majority of legislators are Democrats.

5:40 a.m.

New York would be the first state to ban the declawing of cats under legislation heading to a vote in the state Legislature.

The Senate and Assembly are both expected to take up the bill on Tuesday.

Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

Supporters of a ban in New York include animal welfare advocates, cat owners and veterinarians who argue the practice is cruel and barbaric since it involves the amputation of a cat’s toes back to the first knuckle.

The state’s largest veterinary association has opposed the bill. It says the procedure should be allowed as a last resort for felines that won’t stop scratching furniture or humans.

