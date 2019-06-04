Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NY could become first state to ban cat declawing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would be the first state to ban the declawing of cats under legislation heading to a vote in the state Legislature.

The Senate and Assembly are both expected to take up the bill on Tuesday.

Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

Supporters of a ban in New York include animal welfare advocates, cat owners and veterinarians who argue the practice is cruel and barbaric since it involves the amputation of a cat’s toes back to the first knuckle.

The state’s largest veterinary association has opposed the bill. It says the procedure should be allowed as a last resort for felines that won’t stop scratching furniture or humans.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

4:54 am
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

Scroll to top
Skip to content