Missing boater found dead in southwest Denver lake

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after his empty boat drifted ashore at a small lake in southwest Denver.

The Denver Post reports a neighbor spotted 74-year-old Gordon Clyde Ham’s body in Harvey Park Lake on Tuesday. Divers had been searching for the man since Sunday.

Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas says investigators do not suspect foul play, and the coroner’s office will determine Ham’s cause of death. No other information was released.

