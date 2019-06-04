Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado regulators fined oil, gas industry more than $5M

DENVER (AP) — Colorado oil and gas regulators issued $5.2 million in fines to the industry last year.

Colorado Public Radio reported Monday that state records show industry fines were down 31% from 2017 as oil production increased by 37% last year.

According to the records, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission issued the largest fine last year to Noble Energy, the state’s second largest driller by oil volume.

The commission fined the company $1.6 million for not maintaining shut-in wells and not conducting pressure testing.

The state lifted penalty caps and gave broader authority to the commission in 2013, leading to a rise in fines.

The commission has since issued $24.4 million in fines and revoked the drilling privileges of a few companies.

Information from: Colorado Public Radio, http://www.cpr.org/news

Associated Press

Associated Press

