Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado man found dead after apparent snowmobile accident

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A longtime member of a Colorado mountain community has died as a result of an apparent snowmobile accident.

The Aspen Times reports that 59-year-old Jerome Hatem was discovered late Monday underneath a snowmobile on the back side of Aspen Mountain.

Authorities say Hatem’s death appears accidental and likely occurred Sunday night.

The newspaper reports that Hatem was a past president and organizer of the Gentlemen of Aspen rugby club.

Authorities say a resident told sheriff’s deputies he heard a snowmobile between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the man saw the snowmobile overturned uphill from his home the next morning but did not investigate until about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man “thought someone rolled it and walked home.”

The official cause of death remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State will leave massive boulder where it fell along Highway 145, designate it ‘Memorial Rock’
Covering Colorado

State will leave massive boulder where it fell along Highway 145, designate it ‘Memorial Rock’

6:21 pm
United States Space Command commander nominated
Covering Colorado

United States Space Command commander nominated

6:11 pm
Joe Biden’s $5T climate plan: Net zero emissions by 2050
News

Joe Biden’s $5T climate plan: Net zero emissions by 2050

5:46 pm
State will leave massive boulder where it fell along Highway 145, designate it ‘Memorial Rock’
Covering Colorado

State will leave massive boulder where it fell along Highway 145, designate it ‘Memorial Rock’

United States Space Command commander nominated
Covering Colorado

United States Space Command commander nominated

Joe Biden’s $5T climate plan: Net zero emissions by 2050
News

Joe Biden’s $5T climate plan: Net zero emissions by 2050

Scroll to top
Skip to content