Colorado lawsuit over companion animals settles for $1M

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado housing authority accused of violating the federal rights of tenants with disabilities by charging a fee for companion animals has settled a lawsuit for nearly $1 million.

The agreement finalized in May follows a three-year fight over the Meeker Housing Authority’s efforts to limit pets at the property, a federally subsidized apartment building for families.

Attorneys say the change would have dramatically affected two tenants whose cats and dog were recommended by doctors to help them cope with depression and anxiety.

Attorneys for the Meeker Housing Authority did not return messages seeking comment.

Under the settlement agreement, the plaintiffs will receive $950,000 from the Meeker Housing Authority. Attorneys say they previously settled with the town of Meeker for $50,000.