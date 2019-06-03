Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Colorado man dies after trying to stop car thief

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police say a Colorado man has died after he was dragged along a street while trying to stop his car from being stolen.

KOAA-TV reports the man left his car running in Pueblo and returned to find a thief inside it Monday morning.

Pueblo police say the man tried to stop the person from driving away. The car pulled the man as it took off.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not identified the man or his vehicle. They also have not released a description of the thief.

___

Information from: KOAA-TV, http://www.koaa.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs
News

Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs

1:20 pm
Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart
News

Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart

1:01 pm
Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison
News

Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison

12:51 pm
Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs
News

Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs

Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart
News

Texas family receives Styrofoam graduation cake from Walmart

Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison
News

Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison

Scroll to top
Skip to content