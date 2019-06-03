Men given life prison sentences for Colorado crime spree

DENVER (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for a Colorado crime spree that left a man dead.

The Denver Post reports that 21-year-old Devon Drizzt Howard was sentenced Monday to life plus 279 years, and 20-year-old Caleb Joseph Vigil was sentenced to life plus 118 years.

Vigil was found guilty last month of 16 counts and Howard was found guilty of 18 counts. The charges against both men included first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery.

Authorities say 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek was killed in April 2018 when Vigil shot him during an attempted robbery in the Denver suburb of Edgewater. The pair then ran over Jenicek in a car driven by Howard.

Authorities say they also fired shots into a woman’s home and robbed a store.

