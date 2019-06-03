Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Denver mayor runoff centers on fast growth, gentrification

DENVER (AP) — Managing Denver’s rapid growth is the central theme of the city’s mayoral runoff election on Tuesday.

Michael Hancock is seeking a third term as mayor of a city that’s seen explosive economic growth over the past decade.

Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis), a first-time candidate and urban planning consultant, is running a longshot campaign that focuses on the consequences of that growth.

Both emerged from a six-way race in May.

Denver has a booming economy and has added more than 100,000 residents since 2010.

Hancock says he’s best qualified to manage that growth. Giellis wants more controls on development.

