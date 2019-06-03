Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Career training program to stay in operation in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor says the Forest Service will stop operating Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers, slating nine for closure.

The Daily Sentinel reported Sunday that 16 of the job centers will stay open under new operators or partnerships, including the center at Grand Mesa High School in Collbran, Colorado.

School principal Wendy Nichols says they’re trying to continue operating the education and career technical training program as normal, but there’s uncertainty for how it will proceed.

The Collbran center currently has 166 students enrolled. It operates year-round at no cost to students.

The department says the new operators of the centers will set new policies to “offer students the skills they need to earn an independent living and succeed in meaningful in-demand jobs.”

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cougar killed after attacking child at a Washington state park
News

Cougar killed after attacking child at a Washington state park

11:00 am
Woman arrested in connection to shooting at Pueblo Econo Lodge
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested in connection to shooting at Pueblo Econo Lodge

10:36 am
Colorado state treasurer’s wife appointed to vacant CO House seat
Capitol Watch

Colorado state treasurer’s wife appointed to vacant CO House seat

10:09 am
Cougar killed after attacking child at a Washington state park
News

Cougar killed after attacking child at a Washington state park

Woman arrested in connection to shooting at Pueblo Econo Lodge
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested in connection to shooting at Pueblo Econo Lodge

Colorado state treasurer’s wife appointed to vacant CO House seat
Capitol Watch

Colorado state treasurer’s wife appointed to vacant CO House seat

Scroll to top
Skip to content