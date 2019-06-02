Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wyoming joins natural gas advocacy group

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has joined a newly formed advocacy group that will help the state access global markets for its natural gas production.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that the state joined the Western States and Tribal Nations, which was formed earlier this year.

Other members of the group include Utah, the Ute Indian Tribe and four Colorado counties — Garfield, Mesa, Moffat and Rio Blanco.

Gordon says in a news release that Wyoming has abundant natural gas and joining the coalition will allow the state to partner on efforts to develop gas responsibly and ensure it is used to meet the energy needs of America and the world.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday
News

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday

4:55 am
As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

9:43 pm
Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

9:02 pm
Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday
News

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Sunday

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options
Covering Colorado

As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces
Covering Colorado

Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

Scroll to top
Skip to content