Water content of Colorado’s snowpack raises flood concerns

DENVER (AP) — The high water content of Colorado’s mountain snowpack has forecasters concerned about the potential for flooding from the annual snowmelt runoff.

The National Weather Service says water content ranges from 324 percent of normal in the South Platte drainage basin above Denver to 728 percent of normal in the San Juan Mountains.

The Denver Post reports snow water equivalent of snowpack in the mountains peaked at 20.5 inches on April 15, but was still at about 16.5 inches as of Thursday. The 16.5 inches is more than three times higher than the normal for May 30.

However, the water content readings are significantly lower than years when huge floods killed people and destroyed property.

Meteorologist Natalie Sullivan says the levels are worth keeping an eye on but not overly alarming.

