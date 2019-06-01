Massachusetts inches cautiously toward ‘cannabis cafes’

BOSTON (AP) — If you’re at least 21 in Massachusetts, you can legally buy recreational marijuana at more than a dozen stores that have opened over the past several months. But when it comes to using those products, the law says you can only do so discreetly and privately.

That could change.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission voted 3-2 recently to accept the recommendations of a working group that explored the possibility of licensing social-consumption sites for marijuana, a move that potentially would open a new frontier for cannabis businesses and consumers in the Bay State.

The plan calls for a test rollout of cannabis cafes or other venues in up to a dozen Massachusetts communities. But regulations must still be drafted and several other steps are needed before the program can start.