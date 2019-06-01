Independence Pass opens after week delay to clear debris

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Department of Transportation crews have opened Independence Pass after a week-long delay from its traditional opening.

The Aspen Times reports that the winter closure gate east of Aspen was swung open about 2 p.m. Friday.

Each spring, crews try to open Independence Pass on the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend. However, with this season’s large snowpack and numerous avalanches on the pass the opening was delayed for the first time since 2008, when it did not open until June 5.

CDOT warned motorists to look out for remaining snow and avalanche debris on the highway.

Independence Pass will remain open through the summer and traditionally closes for the winter in the first week of November.

___

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/