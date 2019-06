PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A man’s body has been recovered from the Arkansas River in southern Colorado.

The Pueblo Police Department says an angler discovered the body about 8 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary examination revealed no obvious signs of trauma, and authorities believe the body had been in the water for at least two days.

The victim was not immediately identified.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.